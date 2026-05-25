Skip to Content
News

Cathedral City honors 25th anniversary of LGBTQ Veterans Memorial

By
Updated
today at 6:13 PM
Published 6:02 PM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Veterans, community leaders, and families gathered at Desert Memorial Park in Cathedral City on Memorial Day to mark the 25th anniversary of the California LGBTQ Veterans Memorial.

The memorial, dedicated in 2001 before the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” became California’s first state-recognized LGBTQ veterans memorial.

“This memorial is the first one in the country. It’s very important,” said Tom Hernandez, founder and commander of AMVETS Post 66. “Now we can tell their stories.”

The ceremony featured performances, recognition of Gold Star families, and tributes honoring LGBTQ service members and all fallen troops.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Dakota Makinen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.