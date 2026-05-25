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Flower Drop ceremony returns to Palm Springs Air Museum

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 11:30 AM
Published 11:11 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – The Flower Drop has returned to the Palm Springs Air Museum this Memorial Day.

The official ceremony will begin at 1 PM. Flyovers of vintage warbirds have been taking place throughout the morning. 

Thousands of carnations will be dropped out of a World War II-era bomber, each representing those who gave their lives for our country.

Like each and every year, the event is being held to honor our fallen service members.

We’ll have the full recap of the ceremony and tonight. Stick with us for the latest.

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Gavin Nguyen

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