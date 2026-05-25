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Locals honor fallen heroes at Coachella Valley Cemetery

KESQ
By
New
Published 11:38 AM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - The Coachella Valley Public Cemetery District honored fallen heroes during its annual Memorial Day ceremony this morning. Veterans, families who've lost loved ones and city officials all gathered to remember the brave men and women who've fought for our country.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from a local veteran who grew up in the Coachella Valley and has many memories from his time serving our country.

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Daniella Lake

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