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Memorial Day drivers face strong winds through Coachella Valley

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Published 6:26 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Memorial Day weekend travelers heading in and out of the Coachella Valley are facing more than just heavier traffic this holiday weekend.

Strong desert winds moving through the area are creating difficult driving conditions along Interstate 10, especially through North Palm Springs where there are gusty conditions.

Strong winds have the potential to make travel more difficult, particularly for RVs, trucks and vehicles towing trailers.

Local drivers said the conditions can catch some people off guard, especially visitors unfamiliar with desert driving.

"Look out for bigger trucks. They definitely struggle with the wind," Armando Rodriguez-Ramirez, resident, said.

Drivers are encouraged to check road and weather conditions before traveling and allow extra time as traffic is expected to increase throughout the evening.

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Shay Lawson

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