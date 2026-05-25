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One killed, three injured by vehicle after fight in Riverside

KESQ
By
New
Published 2:25 PM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - Authorities today were investigating a large fight in a Riverside neighborhood that left one person dead and three injured after a suspect allegedly struck them with a vehicle.  

The fight was reported at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of Franklin Avenue, according to the Riverside Police Department.   

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Two critically injured victims were taken by ambulance to Riverside Community Hospital, and a fourth victim was also taken to a hospital for treatment but that person's condition was not reported.

The name of the fatal victim was withheld pending family notification.   

Officers identified a suspect, who was arrested, and recovered the vehicle believed to be involved.

"Information indicates the suspect intentionally drove into several individuals involved in the incident,'' police said.   

The suspect's name and age were not immediately released.

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