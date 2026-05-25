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Violeta Isaacs: Una historia Binacional de arte que cruza fronteras

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Published 5:35 PM

Abigahil Padilla

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) – La artista sanluisina Violeta Isaacs ha llevado su talento más allá de la frontera al participar en “The People’s Artist”, un concurso nacional de arte en Estados Unidos presentado por el actor Johnny Depp, convirtiéndose en un ejemplo de identidad, cultura y expresión binacional.

Originaria de San Luis Río Colorado y con una vida compartida entre México y Estados Unidos, Isaacs representa una historia marcada por dos culturas que, asegura, han influido profundamente en su visión artística y humana.

Actualmente, la artista compite por obtener el primer lugar en este certamen que reúne a creadores visuales de diferentes partes de la Unión Americana.

El concurso ofrece al ganador un premio de 25 mil dólares, una aparición en la reconocida revista Artforum y la posibilidad de exhibir su obra en el Art Salon de The Art of Elysium, en Los Ángeles, California.

Más allá de la competencia, el proyecto tiene un enfoque social, ya que apoya a The Art of Elysium, organización dedicada a utilizar el arte como herramienta terapéutica para personas que enfrentan enfermedades o situaciones de crisis.

Violeta Isaacs señaló sentirse orgullosa de representar tanto sus raíces mexicanas como estadounidenses junto a su esposo, destacando que el arte le ha permitido unir ambas identidades y compartir un mensaje de sensibilidad y esperanza.

Actualmente, Isaacs se mantiene en el tercer lugar de la competencia, mientras continúa recibiendo apoyo de familiares, amigos y seguidores de ambos lados de la frontera. La votación permanece abierta y el público puede participar emitiendo un voto gratuito.

Quienes deseen apoyar a la artista fronteriza pueden hacerlo a través del sitio oficial de The People’s Artist.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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