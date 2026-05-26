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Gene Autry Trail and Indian Canyon closing in Palm Springs

KESQ
By
Published 1:30 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - City officials are set to close Gene Autry Trail and N Indian Canyon Drive at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs.

News Channel 3 crew saw crews closing Gene Autry Trail at around 1:20 p.m. Crews said they are heading over to Indian Canyon right after.

As of 1:30 p.m., there has been no word on whether Vista Chino will also be closed.

We remain under a First Alert Weather Alert as we track the impacts of gusty winds that are set to peak this afternoon. Desert cities are under a Windblown Dust Advisory for air quality & visibility impacts until 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

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