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New dollar stores blocked as Desert Hot Springs pursues broader retail growth

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Published 10:16 AM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Desert Hot Springs leaders approved a temporary ban on new dollar stores to make room for bigger retailers and restaurants. City officials say the town already has five dollar stores, which is enough for its population of about 32,000 people.

Mayor Scott Matas said residents often complain about limited shopping choices. Many people must travel to nearby cities like Palm Springs for clothes, food, and other needs, causing Desert Hot Springs to lose sales tax money.

The ban will last 45 days and could be extended for up to two years. During that time, city leaders plan to study ways to attract more businesses and encourage growth in the community.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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