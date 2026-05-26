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Palm Springs VillageFest Summer Hours

KESQ
By
New
Published 5:40 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif (KESQ)- If you are looking for something fun to do, starting in June, Palm Springs Village Fest will shift to summer hours, 7 to 10 p.m. every Thursday night through September.

Located along Palm Canyon Drive between Baristo and Amado Roads, this iconic weekly street fair is consistently voted one of the best in the Coachella Valley. Village Fest features nearly 200 booths offering a vibrant mix of handcrafted goods, eclectic art, unique food, and more.

Village Fest is provided by Palm Springs Department of Parks & Recreation with special events ahead.

  • June 18: Juneteenth Celebration – Celebrate Juneteenth at VillageFest with 
    games, crafts, music, and family-friendly activities in partnership with the Palm 
    Springs Black History Committee. 
  • July 2: July 4th Kick-Off – Kick off Independence Day celebrations at 
    VillageFest with games, crafts, activities, and complimentary snow cones while 
    supplies last. 
  • July 16: Backyard Fun with Camp Palm Springs – Enjoy community games 
    and interactive activities inspired by the spirit of Camp Palm Springs at 
    VillageFest. 
  • July 23: Parks & Recreation Month Celebration – Celebrate National Parks & 
    Recreation Month with interactive activities highlighting programs that build 
    healthy and connected communities. 
  • August 20: Back to School Night – Families and students can prepare for the 
    new school year with themed arts and crafts and fun community activities at 
    VillageFest. 
  • September 17: Hispanic Heritage Month – Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month 
    with cultural performances, themed crafts, activities, and snacks while supplies 
    last.
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Isabella Carballoso

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