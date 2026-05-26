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Silvercrest founder Billy Rodriguez expected back in court in deadly Cathedral City crash case

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Updated
today at 8:11 AM
Published 8:09 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) William “Billy” Rodriguez, the founder and CEO of Silvercrest Advertising, is expected back in court Tuesday morning at the Larson Justice Center in Indio in connection with a deadly Cathedral City hit-and-run crash that killed 60-year-old Christina Barrington.

Rodriguez has pleaded not guilty to charges including murder, hit-and-run causing death or serious injury, and driving on a suspended or revoked license.

Prosecutors allege Barrington was riding a scooter on East Palm Canyon Drive on Oct. 11, 2024 when she was struck by a black Porsche allegedly driven by Rodriguez. Authorities allege Rodriguez fled the scene following the crash.

The case has faced several delays in recent months as defense attorneys argued key discovery evidence had not yet been turned over by prosecutors. During a March hearing, Rodriguez’s attorney said the defense was still waiting on items including autopsy materials, records tied to evidence seized during a search warrant, medical records, and witness statements.

That same hearing also revealed investigators obtained a DNA profile from Rodriguez through a court-authorized search warrant tied to the case.

News Channel 3 will be inside the courtroom this morning and will update this article as new information becomes available.

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Garrett Hottle

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