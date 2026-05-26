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Volunteers pack 400 food bags for local elementary schools

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 4:26 PM
Published 4:25 PM

Cathedral City employees of Honda and Toyota spent the morning assembling bags for 400 elementary school students struggling with food insecurity.

Each bag was filled with non-perishable foods from pasta to cereals, enough for families to bridge the gap between meals.

"We're making 400 bags for kids with food insecurities, so it feels really good not only to do it but also to work for a company that believes in it as well" said Karla Velasquez, one of the coordinators of the event.

The bags will be delivered to Bella Vista and the Cathedral City elementary school on Friday for students and families. To find more information on how to get involved, please visit the Find Food Bank website.

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Isabella Carballoso

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