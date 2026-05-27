Skip to Content
News

CHP to honor Eisenhower Health employee for assisting during medical emergency

EISENHOWER HEALTH
By
Updated
today at 10:35 AM
Published 10:29 AM

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) — The California Highway Patrol will honor an Eisenhower Health employee Wednesday for his actions during a medical emergency.

Timothy Morgan will be recognized for what CHP officials describe as professionalism, compassion and a commitment to helping others during a time of need. Specific details surrounding the incident have not been released in order to protect patient privacy.

The recognition ceremony will include representatives from the California Highway Patrol, Eisenhower Health executive leadership and Morgan’s family.

Assistant Chief Michael Vargas with the California Highway Patrol is expected to participate in the presentation alongside Eisenhower Health leadership.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin around 12:10 p.m. Wednesday at the Eisenhower Desert Orthopedic Center Harry and Diane Rinker Building, located at 39000 Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Timothy Foster

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.