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Firefighters contain residential fire in Indio

Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
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New
Published 3:44 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A fire broke out today at a residence in Indio before it was contained.  

The non-injury blaze was reported shortly after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 83600 block of Denver Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said arriving crews encountered a fire inside the single-story residence. The blaze was contained at 2:51 p.m. to the kitchen and dining room area.   

Crews were expected to remain at the scene for several hours for salvage and overhaul.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

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