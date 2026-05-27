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Hundreds protest Coachella proposed data center as city council weighs third-party review of project

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Updated
today at 7:19 PM
Published 7:18 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - Hundreds showed up to protest a proposed data center at Wednesday's Coachella City Council meeting.

The Coachella Valley Technology Campus would be built through a municipal utility agreement between the city and Stronghold Power Systems. That agreement shows the project growing as large as 450 acres with 6 data centers.

On Wednesday, the city council is set to consider a third party legal counsel to review the agreement. Documents show it could cost between $10,000 and $25,000.

The city maintains that no plans have been submitted and the project still needs an environmental impact report (EIR).

Tune in this evening to hear more from residents and developers.

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Athena Jreij

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