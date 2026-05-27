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Two arrested after deputies find brass knuckles and illegal substances

SBCSD
By
Updated
today at 4:52 PM
Published 4:44 PM

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif (KESQ)- Two people were arrested last week after deputies discovered illegal substances, including fentanyl and brass knuckles, inside a Twentynine Palms residence.

Deputies responded to a call last Tuesday regarding a 32-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man who illegally occupied a residence on the 1200 Block of Sunrise Avenue.

Authorities said, when they first arrived at the scene, they contacted a woman who initially falsified her name and a man who claimed the residence to be his. Deputies later found the woman had an active narcotics-related warrant for her arrest.

During the investigation, deputies observed suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine inside the residence.

Deputies authorized a search warrant at the residence and found 18 grams of suspected methamphetamine, approximately 241 grams of suspected fentanyl, miscellaneous narcotics paraphernalia including methamphetamine pipes and a digital gram scale, as well as brass knuckles.

The individuals have been arrested and booked into Morongo Basin Jail.

Anyone with information related to this incident can contact the Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Those wishing to remain anonymous may submit tips through We-Tip at https://mobile.catapultems.com/sbcsd/Sites or by texting “REPORT” to (844) 909-3006.

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Isabella Carballoso

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