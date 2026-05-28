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Coachella Mayor Frank Figueroa speaks on data center future after discussions of moratorium

City of Coachella
By
New
Published 10:04 AM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - After five hours of public comment against a proposed data center in Wednesday's Coachella's City Council meeting, leaders are now discussing a possible moratorium.

It comes after months-long pushback from the community against the Coachella Valley Technology Campus, a 450 acre lot containing 6 data centers.

Late into the meeting, City Council directed staff to draft an ordinance for a moratorium or pause.

Tune in this evening as News Channel 3 speaks with Coachella Mayor Frank Figueroa on what the path forward is after the meeting.

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Athena Jreij

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