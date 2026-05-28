CVUSD launches free summer meal program to help families across East Valley

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - With summer break just around the corner, Coachella Valley Unified School District is preparing to launch a free summer meal program aimed at helping children and families across the East Valley.

District officials say the program is designed to ensure children continue receiving meals during the summer months, when many students lose access to free breakfasts and lunches typically provided during the school year.

The program will run from June 15 through July 31, Monday through Friday, excluding June 19 and July 3. Meals will be available to all children and teens under the age of 18 at no cost.

CVUSD Public Information Officer Maria Selene Castillo said the district believes the program will be a beneficial resource for families because it is open to all children and teens under 18, regardless of whether they are enrolled in summer school.

Meals will be offered at several locations across Coachella, Thermal, Mecca, North Shore and Salton City. The district is also introducing its “Hop on the Bus for Lunch” program, allowing children to eat meals inside air-conditioned school buses equipped with free Wi-Fi.

Castillo said the buses are intended to help students who may not have internet access at home while also providing a cool and safe place to gather during the extreme summer heat.

Parents in the district say the program comes at a critical time as many families continue dealing with rising costs and tight budgets.

CVUSD parent Anna Rivas said many families in the community are currently living paycheck to paycheck, making free summer resources especially important for parents trying to provide meals and activities for their children during the break.

Rivas, who said she has eight children and grandchildren participating in district summer programs, added that having free meals available throughout the community can help relieve stress for working families and ensure children continue having access to food during the summer months.

District officials emphasized that children do not need to be enrolled in summer school to participate in the meal program.

CVUSD says information about meal locations and schedules is available on the district’s website, social media pages and ParentSquare.