Marilyn 100 celebration brings weekend of events to Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – A new Marilyn Monroe-themed boutique is opening in downtown Palm Springs as part of the upcoming “Marilyn 100” celebration honoring what would have been the Hollywood icon’s 100th birthday.
Organizers opened the Marilyn Boutique to members of the media at 285 N. Palm Canyon Drive, calling it the “glamour headquarters” for the five-day celebration running May 28 through June 1.
The boutique features wig styling, manicure stations, Marilyn-inspired beauty touches, and accessories including pearl necklaces, feather boas, gloves and lipsticks. Guests can also shop exclusive Marilyn 100 merchandise and pick up Marilyn Icon Kits for the weekend’s festivities.
The celebration’s main event is an official Guinness World Record attempt Saturday for the largest gathering of people dressed as Marilyn Monroe. Participants are expected to gather around the “Forever Marilyn” statue in Downtown Park wearing Monroe’s signature white dress and platinum blonde curls.
The weekend celebration will also include live entertainment, tribute performances, DJs, food vendors and Marilyn-inspired events across Palm Springs.
A full schedule of events is listed below.
The Great Marilyn Record Setting Attempt
When: Saturday, May 30
- 3 - 10 pm, entertainment, food, and beverage activations
- 4:30 - 6 pm World Record Certification
- 6 - 8 pm, live band
- 8 - 10 pm, DJ sets and special performances
Where: Downtown Palm Springs, around the "Forever Marilyn" statue in the downtown park.
The Goal: To surpass the current record and fill the streets with 500+ white dresses and blonde curls. All ages are welcome. For a $75 registration fee, you don’t just join the record attempt; you get the full Marilyn transformation.
Costume Pick-up Locations & Times
Marilyn 100 Boutique Pickup:
- May 28: 9:00 am – 5:30 pm
- May 29: 9:00 am – 6:30 pm
- May 30: 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
Address: Hyatt Palm Springs, 285 N. Palm Canyon Drive
Illumine Gallery
May 28 - June 1, 10 am - 4 pm, Still Luminous
- Eliza Geddes's original painting of Marilyn, presented with the J. Mackey Gallery
- Rose Cafalu's Marilyn cyanotypes render her in blue and light
- Taylor Mouroufas's limited edition realist prints
Address: 750 N Palm Canyon Drive
Dragon Lili Boba Bar
May 28 - 30, Thursday, 11 am - 9 pm
- Order The Marilyn - a strawberry fruit tea with vanilla cream and strawberry popping boba, and it is just $7.
Address: 166 N Palm Canyon Drive
A Centennial Film Celebration
May 29 - Jun 1, Marilyn 100
- The historic Plaza Theatre and the Film Society of Screwball Comedy present this curated weekend of four iconic films that transform the Plaza into a destination for classic film lovers, pairing timeless storytelling with the communal magic of the big screen.
- Individual tickets are $20 per film or a $60 all-access pass.
- Friday, May 29, 7 pm - $20, The Seven Year Itch
- Saturday, May 30, 7:30 pm - $20, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, featuring Gay Men's Chorus.
- Sunday, May 31, 2:00 pm - $20, Some Like It Hot. The show will also feature a performance of the Modern Men Chorus.
- Monday, June 1, 7:00 pm - $20, The Misfits
Address: 128 S Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Eight4Nine
May 28 - 30, Eight4Nine 100 Cocktail at 50% off
- Join EIGHT4NINE Restaurant & Lounge as they celebrate Marilyn 100 and the timeless glamour of Palm Springs’ most iconic star.
- As a toast to her legendary style, enjoy our signature EIGHT4NINE cocktail—inspired by Marilyn’s favorite flavors of champagne and strawberries—for half price.
Address: 849 N Palm Canyon Drive
Zin American Bistro
May 29 & 30, 4:30 - 9 pm, Champagne and Chips
- Zin is hosting a throwback to mid-century dining with "Marilyn" servers, dreamy gentlemen, and some of Monroe's favorites on the menu.
- Cocktails will be shaken, and the bubbles will be pouring alongside the chips.
Address: 198 S Palm Canyon Drive
Melvyn's at Ingleside Estate
May 29 & 30, 5 - 10 pm, Marilyn's at the Ingleside Estate
- Melvyn’s becomes “Marilyn’s,” an immersive, beige‑and‑gold dreamscape that reimagines the icon’s world through cinematic rooms, intimate vignettes, and a menu inspired by her favorite indulgences- $125 pre-fix menu.
Address: W Byron Rd, Tracy, CA 95391
Hyatt Palm Springs
May 29 - 31, 11:30 am & 3 pm, I Heart Drag Brunch - Marily's 100th Celebration
- Experience includes performance by Christina Dahling, their dress-blowing Marilyn Monroe.
- Includes a commemorative I Heart Drag Brunch Marilyn fan. Three-course meal plus bottomless mimosas.
Address: 285 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Hilton Palm Springs
May 29-31, 5 pm- 11 pm, Bombshells and Bubbles
- Pop the champagne and channel your inner Marilyn.
- Admission is free.
Address: 400 E Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Streetbar
- May 29, 5 pm - 2 am, Celebrate Marilyn with a Seven-Year Itch Martini!
Address: 224 E Arenas Road
Social Cafe & Lounge
- May 29, 6 - 8 pm, Diamonds Are Forever: Marilyn at 100
- Anyone dressed as Marilyn receives a complimentary glass of champagne!
Address: 2825 E Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Chill Bar
May 30, 10 am - Noon, Marilyn Monroe Drag Brunch
- Hosted by the dazzling Epiphany Kali, the cast delivers show-stopping lip syncs to Marilyn’s most iconic songs and looks. -$20 Entrance