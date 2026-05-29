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Rebecca Haro has pleaded guilty and sentenced to more than12 years in connection with the death of her 7-month-old son.

RSO
By
Updated
today at 10:18 AM
Published 10:12 AM

Rebecca Haro is charged with murder and filing a false police report. After pleading guilty, a judge handed down a 12 year and 8 month sentence.

Rebecca and Jake Haro were both charged after investigators said the reported abduction of Emanuel Haro did not happen.

Jake Haro later pleaded guilty to charges tied to Emmanuel’s death and was sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison.

News channel 3 has been following the case since the beginning and will bring you updates from the courtroom today at Noon.

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Kade Atwood

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