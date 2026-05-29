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Desert Healthcare District awards grant funding to five CV nonprofits

DHCD
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Published 5:00 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Five Coachella Valley nonprofit organizations were awarded grant funding from Desert Healthcare District and Foundation to support and improve residents lives throughout the region, it was announced.  

Officials said the total amount of $676,867 will support numerous local services, including healthcare scholarships, improving air quality and care for the unhoused.

"These awards represent the breadth of support the district provides to improve health access and outcomes across the Coachella Valley,'' Interim CEO Donna Craig said in a statement. "Our May grantees demonstrated tremendous potential to enhance life for our residents, and we are proud to be a partner
and resource for them."   

Martha's Village and Kitchen was presented with $167,015 that will be used to reduce the "hospital-street-hospital" cycle for unhoused individuals and improve health outcomes.

A grant of $143,500 was awarded to Dr. Reynaldo J. Carreon Foundation, which will help fund scholarships for 25 upper level or postgraduate students pursuing careers in healthcare.

Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest received $23,433 and will use the funds to hire full-time clinicians.   

Alianza Coachella Valley will provide air filter intervention and respiratory evaluation for 50 households near the Salton Sea from its grant of $297,669. Additionally, it will cover partial salaries of different personnel.   

Braille Institute received $45,000, which will go towards partial salaries of five low-vision service personnel.

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