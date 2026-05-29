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Produce trade leaders meet in Palm Desert ahead of USMCA Review

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Published 10:15 AM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Agricultural leaders are gathering in Palm Desert Friday to discuss the future of North American produce trade as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement faces a mandatory review this summer.

The panel discussion, hosted by Farmers for Free Trade during the 2026 West Coast Produce Expo, will focus on how possible changes to the USMCA could impact growers, shippers and retailers across the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

Industry leaders from organizations including Avocados From Mexico, the National Potato Council and the Canadian Agri-Food Trade Alliance are expected to participate.

The event takes place Friday at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert.

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Timothy Foster

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