Rebecca Haro pleads guilty, sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for death of her infant son

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KESQ) — The mother of 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro has been sentenced to more than 12 years in state prison for her role in her infant son's death.

Rebecca Renee Haro pleaded guilty Friday to felony child abuse causing great bodily injury to a child under the age of five, involuntary manslaughter, and accessory after the fact. In exchange, prosecutors dropped the murder charge.

As part of a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney's Office, Haro was immediately sentenced to 12 years and 8 months in state prison.

Jake Haro

According to prosecutors, Haro failed to intervene as her son suffered repeated physical abuse at the hands of his father, Jake Mitchell Haro.

“Rebecca Haro’s plea and sentence today reflect her sins of parental omission,” Assistant District Attorney Brandon Smith said. “Her choice not to intervene was a choice to allow, if not facilitate, Emmanuel’s death. This defendant had a legal and moral responsibility as Emmanuel’s mother. She catastrophically failed in that duty.”

News Channel 3 asked Assistant District Attorney Brandon Smith whether he believes investigators will ever recover Emmanuel Haro's body.

"No, I don't," Smith said. "I think Jake knows. I don't think he treated that body in a way that the rest of us would have, such that there's some marked grave somewhere that he just needs to point toward."

Haro appeared in Riverside County Superior Court on Friday for a scheduled preliminary hearing, where prosecutors said they were prepared to present evidence supporting the charges against her.

Investigators determined Emmanuel died after enduring repeated abuse inflicted by his father.

Jake Mitchell Haro was sentenced in November 2025 to 32 years to life in state prison after pleading guilty to murder and assault on a child under the age of eight causing death.