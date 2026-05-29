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West Nile virus detected in positive mosquito sample in North Shore

KESQ
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Published 5:26 PM

NORTH SHORE, Calif. (KESQ) - The Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District announced today that a positive sample of West Nile virus was confirmed in the community of North Shore at the start of mosquito season.   

The positive sample was collected at the intersection of Avenue 72 and
Cleveland Street during a routine collection site.

"Early detection allows us to respond quickly and strategically to help reduce the risk of virus transmission,'' Jeremy White, general manager of the district, said in a statement. "Our surveillance and control programs are active year-round, but community participation remains one of the most important tools in preventing mosquito breeding and protecting public health."   

West Nile virus can spread to people through bites of an infected female mosquito that acquired the virus from an infected bird. Humans infected with the virus experience mild or no symptoms, but adults over the age of 50 with a weaken immune system area at greater risk for severe complications. However, there have not been any reported cases of human infected with the virus.

In response to the virus detection, district members will increase surveillance and mosquito control efforts in the affected area, and urge Coachella Valley community members to take precautions to help reduce mosquito populations and prevent bites.

The agency recommended the following tips:
   -- Dump and drain standing water around homes and properties;
   -- Ensure swimming pools and spas are properly maintained;
   -- Wear insect repellent containing EPA-registered active ingredients when outdoors;
   -- Wear long sleeves and pants during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active, and
   -- Report neglected pools or significant mosquito activity to the district.  

To report mosquito activity or to seek prevention information, contact the district at 760-342-8287, or at cvmosquito.org.

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