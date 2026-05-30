Hundreds expected for Marilyn 100 celebration in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Hundreds of Marilyn Monroe fans are expected to gather in downtown Palm Springs on Saturday as the city celebrates what organizers are calling "Marilyn 100," a daylong tribute to the Hollywood icon that includes a world record attempt, live entertainment and community events benefiting Palm Springs Pride.

The celebration centers around the iconic Forever Marilyn statue and aims to break the current Guinness World Record of 254 people dressed as Marilyn Monroe. Organizers are hoping to attract 500 participants dressed in Monroe's signature white halter dress and platinum blonde wig for a synchronized martini or mocktini toast in downtown Palm Springs.

The festivities begin in the morning with the Marilyn Boutique 100 at the Hyatt from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event features the Billion Dollar Marilyn Lipstick Pop-up with Shelley Michelle, a renowned Marilyn Monroe impersonator, along with the Ted Gibson Beauty Lounge and specialty shopping experiences presented by Destination PSP.

The main celebration kicks off at 3 p.m. at Downtown Park surrounding the Forever Marilyn statue. Television personality and community leader Scott Nevins will host the event, which includes a special appearance by Shelley Michelle as Marilyn Monroe, live music, awards, prizes, food vendors and beverage lounges.

The record-setting attempt is scheduled from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., when participants will gather for official certification efforts. To help create a unified look, registered participants received a Marilyn Icon Kit that included Monroe's signature white pleated dress, a blonde wig and admission to the official record attempt and celebration.

Following the world record certification, attendees can enjoy a Cher tribute concert from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., followed by DJs and special guest performances through 9 p.m.

The celebration will continue throughout Palm Springs from 7 p.m. until 2 a.m. with a citywide showcase of Marilyn-inspired events, including live music, film screenings, gallery exhibitions, drag performances and immersive dining experiences honoring Monroe's enduring influence on entertainment and popular culture.

Organizers say the event is about more than breaking records. Proceeds from Marilyn 100 will benefit Palm Springs Pride, supporting the organization's LGBTQ+ advocacy and community programs.

The event is open to all ages, and organizers say everyone is welcome to participate in celebrating the timeless elegance, glamour and legacy of Marilyn Monroe.