Palm Springs sets world record with 1,034 Marilyn Monroe look-alikes ahead of centennial

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — More than 1,000 people dressed as Marilyn Monroe filled downtown Palm Springs this weekend, setting a new world record as the city celebrated what would have been the Hollywood icon’s 100th birthday on Monday.

Organizers say a total of 1,034 participants took part in the gathering, easily surpassing the previous record of 254 people dressed as the legendary actress. The record-breaking crowd gathered around the city’s iconic Forever Marilyn statue, transforming downtown into a sea of white dresses and platinum blonde wigs in honor of Monroe’s centennial.

The celebration drew fans from across the country who came to pay tribute to one of Hollywood’s most enduring stars. The day featured live music, food vendors, special guests and themed entertainment, all centered on Monroe’s legacy and lasting cultural influence.

The event also highlighted Monroe’s longstanding connection to Palm Springs. Before becoming one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, a young Norma Jeane, later known as Marilyn Monroe spent time in the desert, where early photographs helped elevate her visibility during the early stages of her career. She would go on to become a global film icon, starring in classics such as Some Like It Hot and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

As the official count was announced, the crowd erupted in celebration, marking a successful attempt that more than quadrupled the previous world record. Many participants traveled long distances to be part of the centennial tribute and historic gathering.

Beyond the record attempt, the celebration continued throughout downtown Palm Springs with a full lineup of events, including a Cher tribute concert, live DJs, film screenings, drag performances and Marilyn-themed exhibits.

Organizers also said the event served a charitable purpose, with proceeds benefiting Palm Springs Pride and its LGBTQ+ community programs and advocacy work.

For many attendees, the day was about more than a world record, it was a chance to honor a cultural icon whose image and influence remain instantly recognizable a century after her birth.