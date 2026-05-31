CVUSD invites families to join free summer program focused on learning and fun

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - As summer break approaches, Coachella Valley Unified School District is encouraging families to sign up for its free summer program, offering students a mix of academics, enrichment activities, field trips, meals, and extended care options.

The district's FIFA program, short for Future Innovators and Fearless Achievers, will run from June 15 through July 14, with no program scheduled on June 19 or July 3. Students will participate in hands-on learning experiences, enrichment activities, and special events centered around this year's World Cup theme.

According to Socorro Sanchez, CVUSD's Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services, the goal of the program is to keep students engaged throughout the summer while providing educational opportunities that differ from the traditional school-year experience.

District officials say the program is designed to make learning fun while helping students continue developing academic skills during the summer months. Lessons and activities will introduce students to countries participating in the World Cup through music, food, culture, reading, and interactive projects.

Lydia Rodriguez, the district's Expanded Learning Opportunities Program coordinator, said the World Cup theme will be incorporated throughout the program, with students learning about different countries, cultures, music and foods through both classroom instruction and enrichment activities.

The program will serve students at elementary, middle and high school sites across the district. Elementary students will participate in hands-on STEAM activities, middle school students will have opportunities to use virtual reality technology, and high school students can earn or recover credits through summer school courses.

In addition to academics, students will participate in enrichment activities and field trips, including visits to Knott's Berry Farm and the movies.

District leaders say the program also supports working families by providing free services throughout the summer. Students can arrive as early as 6:30 a.m. through the Sunrise program, attend classes from 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., and remain on campus until 5 p.m. through expanded learning opportunities.

The district will provide meals, transportation and all program activities at no cost to families.

Rodriguez said registration will remain open through the start of the program and that the district plans to accommodate all interested students.

For parents like Anna Rivas, whose children and grandchildren plan to participate, the free program provides both educational opportunities and financial relief. Rivas said the program helps families who may be living paycheck to paycheck by offering free activities, meals and supervision during the summer months.

CVUSD officials encourage families who have not yet registered to contact their school site or visit the district's website for more information before the program begins on June 15.