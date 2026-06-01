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Local teen tennis standout qualifies for USTA Nationals in August

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Updated
today at 9:39 PM
Published 9:33 PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- A local teenager has qualified for nationals in junior tennis.

16-year-old Chance Rozpedski, who was featured on News Channel 3 for winning the Ojai Tennis Tournament, has earned his way to the USTA National Championships in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Known in the tennis community as "Nationals at the Zoo," this tournament features the top 400 junior male players in the country.

Arguably the most important junior tennis event in the US, it acts as a major proving ground for young players.

This year's tournament is scheduled for August 7–16.

For Rozpedski, this is just another step in the journey.

"I would love to go pro," said Rozpedski. "I know it's a long ways away, but it's the ultimate goal."

Coached by his father, Marcin, who played at UCLA and now operates a local tennis academy, the sport means a lot to the family.

It's a game they take seriously, always trying to improve.

"I'm pretty agile on the court, but something I would love to do better is probably use my forehand a little more. It's slowly getting better, but it's still kind of a weakness."

Best of luck to Chance on the big stage.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

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Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

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