Local 16-year-old continues family legacy with win at 124th Ojai Tennis Tournament

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – Chance Rozpedski has been playing tennis since he was two-years-old. Holding a racket and learning to play as he was still learning to walk himself. Now as a 16-year-old, he's won one of the most prestigious amateur tournaments in the United States.

Rozpedski earned the Boys' 16s Singles title in the Ojai Tennis Tournament, adding his picture to the wall of the 124 past winners. It was a special moment for Rozpedski, especially as one of those former winners is his father and coach Marcin Rozpedski.

"I really appreciate him being my coach," Chance said. "It means a lot. He really helps me through my game."

Rozpedski, a Palm Desert native, defeated Daksh Bharadwaj from San Diego in the Boys' 16s Singles final in two sets at 6-0, 6-1. As he followed in his father's footsteps, Marcin said he couldn't be more proud.

"It was special. It was incredible to watch him win this this special tournament [and] it's going to be forever," Marcin said. "So, Carly [Chance's mother] and I, we are both extremely proud. I know he works extremely hard. I'm tough on him. It's not easy for him, but, this was a very special weekend."

Chance said this is just the beginning as he hopes to one day play professional tennis. He said he knows it's a long ways away, but it is the ultimate goal.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on Chance Rozpedski's tennis journey.