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Highway 74 fully shut down after deadly shooting east of Anza

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today at 8:17 PM
Published 3:39 PM

ANZA, Calif. (KESQ) - Highway 74 is shut down in the Anza area after a deadly shooting Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported at around 2:10 p.m. on Highway 74 and Ribbonwood Drive. The California Highway Patrol said the incident was reported as a traffic crash and possible shots fired call on Highway 74 involving a tow truck and two other vehicles.

CHP added that the tow truck continued westbound on State Route 74 through a road construction closure near Palm Canyon, where a shooting occurred between two individuals.

One person was airlifted to the Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Desert where they were pronounced deceased

Authorities said an additional person was detained at the scene.

Highway 74 is fully closed between the bottom of the hill in Palm Desert and SR-371, according to the California Highway Patrol. The city of Palm Desert noted that the closure is expected to remain in place until between 12:30 a.m. and 4:40 a.m. on Wednesday. 

Traffic will have to go around through SR-243 or up through Hemet. SR-371 is accessible from the eastbound side, according to CHP.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the CHP San Gorgonio Pass Area office at 951-846-5300.

Anyone with an emergency reason to go up to the road is asked to call 760-772-8900.

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