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Highway 74 fully shut down after shooting in the Anza area

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KESQ
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today at 3:44 PM
Published 3:39 PM

ANZA, Calif. (KESQ) - Highway 74 is shut down in the Anza area after a shooting that left one person with critical injuries.

The shooting was reported at around 2:20 p.m. Highway 74 and Ribbonwood Drive.

"Upon arrival, deputies located a subject suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound who was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition," reads an email from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said an additional person was detained at the scene.

Highway 74 is fully closed between the bottom of the hill in Palm Desert and SR-371, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP has issued a SIG Alert as well.

The investigation remains ongoing. Stay with News Channel 3 for contining updates.

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