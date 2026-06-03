Skip to Content
News

28-year-old man reported missing, last seen Monday near Sun City Palm Desert

Courtesy
By
Updated
today at 4:30 PM
Published 1:25 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Loved ones are asking for the public's help in the search for a 28-year-old man reported missing on Monday.

Miguel Angel Chavez was last seen in the area of Coyote Song Way, north of the Sun City Palm Desert community. Deputies conducted a search of the area but were unable to locate the subject, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Chavez is described as five feet, 11 inches tall with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy blue polo shirt, dark shorts, and Converse.

Recent photos of Miguel Angel Chavez

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information, call or text the number on the flyer at 760-498-7417. You can also contact the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station at 760-836-1600.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.