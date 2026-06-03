Skip to Content
News

Desert Heat Dominates into the Weekend

By
New
Published 3:40 PM

Temps are on the rise as we'll head into the first week of June with highs inching closer to 107-107 degrees through Friday. Tonight will be warm for a number of high school graduation ceremonies — including Rancho Mirage High School. We'll start to see an onshore push with a few breezes bringing in some drier conditions and lowering dew points today and tomorrow.

Warmest temps we've seen so far this year are 108, we'll be flirting with that through Friday thanks to weak ridging across the West.  Another low pressure system begins to deepen, providing a very slight dip in temps into the weekend. 

Looking ahead, enjoy our 1 or 2 days below normal—temps rebound right back to low 100s—just above normal as we head into mid to late week. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Katie Boer

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.