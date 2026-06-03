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Outages in Palm Springs briefly leaves over 15K customers without power

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today at 8:42 PM
Published 7:31 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Two outages in Palm Springs briefly left thousands of customers without power, according to SCE's outage page.

The outages were both reported at 6:43 p.m. At one point, 15,004 customers were impacted, Southern California Edison confirmed,

Outage info as of 7:20 p.m. (6/3/26)

Power was reported to most customers by 8:30 p.m.

There was no information on what might have caused either outage.

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