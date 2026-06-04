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Coachella City Council to vote on 45-day data center moratorium, discuss potential permanent ban

City of Coachella
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Published 3:06 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - Coachella City Council will vote on a proposed 45-day temporary moratorium on data center, after months of public pushback on a data center project at Avenue 52 and Filmore Street.

City Council discussed the moratorium last Wednesday, following hours of public comment that drew the meeting out until 1 a.m.

The Urgency Ordinance No. 1229 would establish the moratorium and allow a 45-day period for council to examine data center impacts and develop further ordinances against the project.

Still, some residents say they'd rather have a permanent ban ordinance passed, rather than more time given to a moratorium.

Council Member Denise Delgado argues a permanent ban could put the city at risk of legal trouble for discrimination, and has advocated instead for a package of ordinances passed addressing water use, power rates and other environmental impacts.

Delgado claims that package would effectively serve as a long term ban.

However, residents say that leaves the city vulnerable to other projects and loopholes for development.

A large group is expected at Thursday's meeting to share public comment and push the city towards a permanent ban ordinance.

Stay tuned this evening for the latest live coverage from the meeting.

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Athena Jreij

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