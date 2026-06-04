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Palm Springs power outage sparks summer concerns

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Published 9:58 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — A power outage that impacted thousands of Palm Springs residents Wednesday is now raising concerns as the Coachella Valley heads into the hottest months of the year.

With temperatures expected to climb and air conditioners running around the clock, residents are wondering whether the power grid can handle the increased demand this summer.

News Channel 3 reached out to Southern California Edison for answers on what caused the outage and what steps are being taken to help prevent similar disruptions during extreme heat.

Edison says it regularly maintains and upgrades equipment to improve reliability, especially during periods of high energy use.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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