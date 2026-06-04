Reps Ruiz, Takano call on house to force vote on bill that would end ‘wounded veteran tax’

Washington, D.C. (KESQ) - Local Congressman Dr.Raul Ruiz and Rep. Mark Takano, Ranking Member of the House Veterans' Affairs Committee, are calling on the House to force a vote on the Major Richard Star Act, which they said would end the "wounded veteran tax."

Ruiz and Takano held a news conference on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. They are calling on House Members to sign the discharge petition for the Major Richard Star Act (H.R. 2102), which would end "an unjust financial penalty stripping combat-wounded veterans of benefits they need, deserve, and earned."

"It is an outrage that our wounded warriors are experiencing a gross injustice. Veterans who were forced to medically retire are penalized and unable to receive both their disability and retirement benefits. The Major Richard Star Act is the solution. The discharge petition will force a vote and with 330 cosponsors it will pass. Our veterans can’t wait, sign the petition now," Ruiz said.

According to Ruiz's office, under current law, veterans who were medically retired from service due to combat-related injuries, known as Chapter 61 disability retirees, face a dollar-for-dollar penalty: every dollar they receive in VA disability compensation is deducted from their military retired pay.

More than 54,000 veterans are affected and losing an average of $1,200 per month. The Major Richard Star Act would eliminate this, allowing these combat-wounded servicemembers to receive both benefits in full.

"Retirement pay reflects years of service. Disability compensation reflects injury. These benefits serve different purposes and should not cancel one another. Combat-injured retirees fulfilled their obligations to this nation. Congress now has the opportunity to fulfill its obligation to them." - Dr. Jerry Turner, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, Beaumont, California

Ruiz's office noted that the bill has more than 330 House cosponsors from both parties. The legislation has not received a floor vote, which prompted Ruiz and Takano to take the rare step of filing a discharge petition to force House Leadership to act.

The bipartisan legislation is named in honor of Major Richard A. Star, a decorated war veteran who was forced to medically retire due to his combat-related injuries. Major Star lost his battle with cancer on February 13, 2021.

"Retirement pay reflects years of service. Disability compensation reflects injury. These benefits serve different purposes and should not cancel one another. Combat-injured retirees fulfilled their obligations to this nation. Congress now has the opportunity to fulfill its obligation to them." - Dr. Jerry Turner, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, Beaumont, California

Background

The Major Richard Star Act (H.R. 2102) was introduced on March 14, 2025, by Rep. Gus Bilirakis (FL-12) and Rep. Raul Ruiz (CA-25) with 185 original cosponsors. It has since grown to more than 330 cosponsors - a sweeping bipartisan majority of the House.

The legislation eliminates the dollar-for-dollar offset against retired pay for Chapter 61 disability retirees with combat-related disabilities. It is endorsed by all leading Veteran Service Organizations throughout the country.

The bill is named in honor of Major Richard A. Star - a father, husband, and decorated Army combat veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Medically retired due to his combat-related injuries, Major Star was later diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer. Before he lost his battle on February 13, 2021, he made his wife Tonya promise to continue fighting alongside Members of Congress to get this bill passed and help the more than 50,000 families who would benefit from it. This legislation is a tribute to his courage and his enduring commitment to his fellow veterans.