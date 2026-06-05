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Memorial highway dedication honors three fallen heroes

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Published 12:07 PM

CABAZON, Calif. (KESQ) - A stretch of Interstate 10 in Cabazon was officially dedicated Friday in honor of three firefighters who lost their lives while battling the Broadway Fire in 2023.

The ceremony, taking place at Casino Morongo, recognized Assistant Chief Josh Bischof, Captain Tim Rodriguez, and Pilot Tony Sousa for their service and sacrifice during the wildfire.

Family members, CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire personnel, Morongo tribal leaders, local and state officials, and public safety partners attended the dedication.

The newly designated section of I-10 will bear the names of the three fallen heroes, creating a lasting tribute along a highway traveled by thousands throughout the region.

Organizers say the dedication serves as a way to honor the courage of the three men and ensure their sacrifice is remembered for generations to come.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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