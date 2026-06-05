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Palm Valley School will not reopen for 2026-27 school year

KESQ
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New
Published 5:04 PM

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Valley School in Rancho Mirage will not reopen for the 2026-27 school year, officials confirmed to News Channel 3 on Friday.

The Coachella Valley's only non-religious college-prep private school has been going through financial difficulties and low enrollment; however, the Board had confirmed to News Channel 3 last month that it would stay open thanks to an anonymous donor. That changed on Friday. '

An email obtained by News Channel 3 notes that the school will close by June 30.

"This was not a choice made lightly. After months and years working through our challenging circumstances, and exhausting every conceivable avenue for a resolution, the Board has concluded that this step, though painful, is necessary," reads an email to staff.

According to the email, the school said the low enrollment of 160 students for the 2026/27 school year created a financial shortfall in excess of $3 million.

The school has served the valley for 74 years. Alumni include Paris Hilton, actress/director Alia Shawkat, and country singer Bobbie Gentry.

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