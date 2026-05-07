Palm Valley School saved by anonymous donor after financial crisis

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) One day after KESQ News Channel 3 reported Palm Valley School was facing a severe financial crisis, the Coachella Valley's only non-religious college-prep private school says it will stay open thanks to an anonymous donor.

Board Chair Dr. Sarah Dunn confirmed to KESQ Thursday that an unnamed family has stepped forward with a major financial gift, securing the school's future for the 2026-2027 school year and beyond.

The school, which has served the valley for 74 years, had been the subject of an emergency community fundraising effort called "The Friends of Palm Valley School" in recent days.

No details about the size of the donation were disclosed. The family has asked to remain anonymous.

Below is the full statement provided to KESQ News Channel 3 via email from Dr. Sarah Dunn, Chair of the Board of Trustees:

"We are in receipt of your email and can confirm that Palm Valley School will be opening for the 2026-2027 school year and beyond.

A dedicated family, who believes deeply in our mission, has stepped forward to financially stabilize Palm Valley School. Their transformative gift ensures that our students, our teachers, and our legacy will continue uninterrupted. We are profoundly grateful to this family who wish to remain anonymous currently.

Over the past week, our community has shown unparalleled dedication to our school and its mission. The grassroots efforts have ignited a profound energy within our Firebird community, and today, that collective spirit has been met with a historic act of generosity.

We also are benefitting from the many families who coalesced around The Friends of Palm Valley School fundraising initiative and are in awe of how quickly they rose to the challenge.

Palm Valley School has been an exceptional learning institution within the Coachella Valley for 74 years as the Valley's only non-religious, college-prep, private independent school. Our mission is to provide an exceptional learning community that educates, nurtures, and challenges each student to achieve excellence and contribute to our global society."