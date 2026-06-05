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TODEC organiza una colecta de alimentos para familias inmigrantes en Coachella

TELEMUNDO 15
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Published 11:11 AM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) — TODEC está organizando una colecta de alimentos solidaria hoy para apoyar a las familias inmigrantes en todo el Valle de Coachella y el Inland Empire.

La organización invita a los miembros de la comunidad a donar alimentos, productos de higiene y otros artículos esenciales nuevos que puedan ayudar a las familias necesitadas.

Se aceptarán donaciones de 10:00 a 17:00 en la oficina de TODEC Coachella, ubicada en 1560 Sixth Street. También habrá puntos de entrega adicionales en Perris y Victorville.

TODEC afirma que la campaña tiene como objetivo mostrar solidaridad con las familias inmigrantes afectadas, al tiempo que ayuda a proporcionar recursos esenciales.

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Jesus Reyes

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