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Fix could be coming for Cathedral City property raising fire concerns

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New
Published 5:28 PM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Last month, News Channel 3 reported on concerns from residents at Mountain View Apartments, a senior community in Cathedral City, who said a radio station property next door had become a potential fire hazard due to overgrown dry vegetation, towering tamarisk trees, and signs of trespassing. The City of Cathedral City confirmed the site was under an active code enforcement investigation and that the property owner had been cited for violations.

Following our report, the property owner's management team responded, arguing that he should not be held responsible for most of the conditions on the property. Documents obtained by News Channel 3 show the owner claims American Tower, which operates the radio tower through an easement, controls approximately 94 percent of the site, while he controls only six percent. The owner said responsibility for maintaining much of the vegetation and trees falls to the tower operator and filed an appeal challenging the city's enforcement action.

Now, according to the property owner, American Tower recently contacted Cathedral City code enforcement and indicated corrective action would be taken to address the hazardous conditions. The owner says he still intends to pursue the appeal to obtain a final determination on responsibility for the property. Meanwhile, concerned residents are expected to attend Wednesday's City Council meeting to continue voicing concerns about the potential fire risk and public safety impacts on the neighboring senior community.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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