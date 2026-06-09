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Indio addresses participation concerns before Pride event

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New
Published 4:21 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - As preparations continue for Saturday's Indio Pride celebration, questions are being raised after a local transgender advocacy organization said it was not invited to participate in the event.

The issue has drawn significant attention on social media, prompting discussions about representation and inclusion.

The CEO and founder of the Transgender Health & Wellness Center, Thomi Clinton, told News Channel 3 that the organization made multiple attempts to become involved with this year's event but was ultimately unable to secure participation.

News Channel 3 reached out to the city of Indio for a response. Organizers cited capacity limitations and safety concerns as reasons participation was not feasible, adding that decisions regarding participation were not intended to exclude any specific group.

Getting results, the City of Indio later contacted the Transgender Health & Wellness Center and offered the organization a booth at Saturday's event.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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