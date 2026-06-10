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86-year-old man dies after being struck by vehicle in Indio

KESQ
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Updated
today at 3:01 PM
Published 1:03 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - An 86-year-old man was pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Indio.

The crash was reported just before 11:30 a.m. on Avenue 44, west of Jackson Street.

Police said an 86-year-old man was struck by a Ford Focus while he was in a crosswalk. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His identity will be released by the Riverside County  Coroner’s Office following notification of next of kin.

Authorities confirmed the driver remained at the scene and fully cooperated with investigators.

Avenue 44 between Towne and Jackson streets was closed for over an hour. Police said the roadway was reopened shortly after 1 p.m.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information related to the incident is encouraged to contact the Indio Police Department Traffic Division at (760) 391-4051. 

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