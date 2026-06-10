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Body camera captures moment vehicle crashes into police motorcycle during traffic stop

Beaumont PD
By
today at 8:57 PM
Published 8:47 PM

BEAUMONT, Calif. (KESQ) - The Beaumont Police Department shared the dramatic moment when a vehicle crashed into a police motorcycle while the officer was conducting a traffic stop.

The crash happened on the morning of May 27 on First Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

"... one of our motorcycle officers conducted a routine traffic enforcement stop on East 1st Street, east of Pennsylvania Avenue when a passing vehicle collided with the parked police motorcycle," police wrote on a social media post. "Thankfully, the officer and the stopped driver were both uninjured."

Investigators determined that the driver was not fully focused on the road and did not take braking or evasive action prior to impact. The motorcycle sustained significant damage and is currently out of service.

"This incident is a strong reminder of the important work our officers do every day to keep our roadways safe—and how quickly situations can change in a split second," police added.

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