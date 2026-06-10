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Firefighters rescue man during overnight structure fire in Palm Springs

PSFD
By
New
Published 4:59 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Firefighters were able to escort a man to safety during a structure fire just after midnight in Palm Springs.

The fire was reported at around 12:20 a.m. at a single-story building on the 400 Block of W. San Rafael Drive.

"As conditions rapidly changed, crews conducted a coordinated interior fire attack, search operation, and ventilation effort. Firefighters successfully confined the fire to the building of origin, preventing damage to nearby structures," reads a news release by the Palm Springs Fire Department. "An adult male located inside the structure was escorted to safety by fire personnel."

In addition, a woman and her dog, who were occupying a small, attached room at the rear of the structure, were displaced during fire operations. Their living area sustained no smoke, fire, or water damage, the agency wrote.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation

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