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Palm Springs City Council to consider $4 million land purchase for new fire station

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Published 4:03 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs City Council members are expected to consider a $4 million land purchase Wednesday that could pave the way for a new Fire Station No. 1 in downtown Palm Springs.

The proposed agreement would allow the city to acquire approximately 0.95 acres at the southwest corner of Andreas Road and North Indian Canyon Drive. City officials say the current Fire Station No. 1 no longer meets operational needs after a 2025 assessment identified several issues, including limited space, accessibility concerns and outdated safety features.

The property includes several existing buildings, three of which are designated historic sites.

The site is also home to Well in the Desert, a nonprofit that provides meals and services to people in need. The organization recently received notice to vacate the property and has been searching for a new location. While nonprofit leaders say they do not oppose the fire station project, they have expressed concerns about the challenges of relocating operations on a short timeline.

If the purchase is approved, the project would still require environmental review and approval for any demolition work.

The City Council meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Palm Springs City Hall.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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