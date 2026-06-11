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Cathedral City Verano residents say blowing sand still a persistent issue despite developer, city efforts

Krystal Barto
By
Updated
today at 3:40 PM
Published 3:37 PM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Residents of the Verano neighborhood say blowing sand from a nearby undeveloped property is still a persistent issue, leaving them vulnerable to health issues and property destruction. 

News Channel 3 first reported on the sand piles last May, when Cathedral City officials said the problem was the responsibility of the developer, Northlight Partners. However, developers said the lot was left undisturbed due to a burrowing owl population that prevented complete mitigation efforts. 

Now, developer Northlight Partners says they have relocated the owls and will implement sand mitigation recommended by the city. 

However, residents who have dealt with the issue for years, say they have doubts on how effective mitigation will be.

Tune in this evening as News Channel 3 gets answers for residents from the city and developers.

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