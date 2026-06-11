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Sheriff warns budget shortfall could reduce patrols in unincorporated communities

By
New
Published 10:38 AM

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KESQ) — Concerns are growing about what the county's proposed budget could mean for residents living in Riverside County's unincorporated communities.

During budget discussions this week, Sheriff Chad Bianco warned county supervisors that without significantly more funding, his department could be forced to reduce staffing over the coming years — including cuts that could affect patrol coverage in areas outside city limits.

While county officials proposed an additional $8.5 million for the Sheriff's Department, Bianco said the increase falls far short of what is needed to maintain current staffing levels. He told supervisors that without substantial funding increases, the department may eventually have to eliminate hundreds of deputy positions.

Bianco said contract cities that pay the county for law enforcement services would remain a priority, meaning some of the biggest impacts could be felt in unincorporated communities, where patrol resources could be reduced.

County supervisors are expected to continue reviewing budget proposals before adopting a final spending plan later this month.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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