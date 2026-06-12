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Restaurant owner says landlord wants Pride poster removed

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New
Published 11:47 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — A downtown Palm Springs business owner says she's being asked to take down a pride poster displayed in her restaurant.

Ashley Stein, owner of Saffron, says the owner of the building has been asking her to take down a Pride poster displayed in the storefront since she first put it up last summer.

According to Stein, the issue recently reached a breaking point when she was offered a reduction in rent during the slower summer months, but only if she agreed to remove the poster and comply with other conditions.

Stein says she is not aware of any provision in her lease that prohibits the display of the Pride poster.

News Channel 3 has reached out to the building owner for comment.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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