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Indio veteran raises money while breaking walking records

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Published 5:09 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) — An Indio veteran is celebrating a major milestone after reaching 10 million steps, the equivalent of more than 4,000 miles walked.

Rob Hartley reached the mark on Monday after spending the past eight months walking to raise money for veterans, children with disabilities and community projects.

What began as a personal challenge has grown into a mission to give back to the community. Along the way, Rob has continued to inspire supporters as he pushes himself to new heights while helping others.

After 10 million steps and more than 4,000 miles, his journey is far from over.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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